Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.73% of Gulf Resources worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

