Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MACE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

