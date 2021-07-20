Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $5.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

