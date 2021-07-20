Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,660,645.38. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,184 shares of company stock worth $15,161,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

