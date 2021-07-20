Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Insiders sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock valued at $103,485,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.