Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

