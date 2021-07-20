Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 348.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,518.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,185,463 shares of company stock worth $491,780,749. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.