Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

