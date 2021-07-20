Cooper Financial Group Sells 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.66. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.