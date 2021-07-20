Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

