Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

ASG stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

