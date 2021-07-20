Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

MJ stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

