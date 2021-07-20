Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 576 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 603.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.