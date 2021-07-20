Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PAI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

