Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE HIE opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,434 in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

