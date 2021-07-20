Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

