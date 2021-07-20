Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.