Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of FNV opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

