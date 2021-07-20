Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target at C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN stock opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -114.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.