PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

