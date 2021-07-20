STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €37.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.70. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

