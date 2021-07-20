Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONRF shares. started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

