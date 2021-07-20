Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONRF shares. started coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

