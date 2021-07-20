Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $16.85 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.