Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

