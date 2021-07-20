Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,923,793 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923,793 shares during the quarter. Invitae makes up about 2.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of Invitae worth $204,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,753 shares of company stock worth $4,223,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.