Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 156 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

