Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 516.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $6,177,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 26,821 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $6,737,971.62. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,700 shares of company stock valued at $172,757,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

