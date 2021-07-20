Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

