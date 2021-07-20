Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

