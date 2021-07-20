Ark Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Ark has a market cap of $104.31 million and $5.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,707,672 coins and its circulating supply is 130,586,775 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

