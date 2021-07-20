Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $8.85 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $2,564.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00029792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00094515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00143453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,688.50 or 0.99957458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

