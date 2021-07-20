NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Several research firms have commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.