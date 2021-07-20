QASH (QASH) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, QASH has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $416,235.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012137 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00730681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

