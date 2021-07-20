Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

