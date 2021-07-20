Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,523,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,474,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000.

SCOBU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

