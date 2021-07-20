Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,171 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iHeartMedia worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.