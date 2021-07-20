Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

