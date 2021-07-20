AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.