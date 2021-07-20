AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

