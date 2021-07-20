Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Chemed worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $29,753,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $3,636,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

