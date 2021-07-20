Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,610 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.