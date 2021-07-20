Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

