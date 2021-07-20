Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NSR opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.37. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

