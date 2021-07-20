Urus (URUS) Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Urus has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $270,962.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00016927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012189 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.00730956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

