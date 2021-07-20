Royalty Pharma plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $82,160.00. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,806,789 shares of company stock worth $150,227,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

