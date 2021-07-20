Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

SIOX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.