RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

