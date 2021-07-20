Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

