Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $23.03 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

