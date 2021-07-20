Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE:FAP opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.95. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$155.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

